Professional Switched From Law To AI Using ChatGPT And Landed His Dream Job

Santiago Barraza Lopez, a London-based legal professional who has successfully transitioned into diverse roles across law, business, finance, writing, and global travel, recently shared his experience in a Business Insider column. After a career break, Lopez re-entered the job market with the help of AI, using it to search for job openings, craft his resume and cover letters, and prepare for interviews. These efforts culminated in landing his dream job in the AI sector, a full-circle moment in his professional journey.

Lopez writes that job hunting felt significantly different from how it had nearly a decade prior. The 2025 job market has transformed, with LinkedIn and AI-powered resume screening dominating the landscape. A strong social media presence is now crucial, and competition is fierce. Feeling overwhelmed, he turned to AI for guidance, leveraging the same technology shaping the job market to navigate this new and daunting environment.

With AI's assistance, Lopez navigated a career transition from law, exploring roles at the intersection of technology and law. Through in-depth conversations with AI, he clarified his career goals, identified suitable roles, and created a tailored shortlist of companies and positions aligned with his interests and strengths.

Lopez mentioned that he leveraged AI, specifically a chat-based application, to streamline his job search. It helped him clarify career goals, polish his resume, craft standout cover letters, and prepare for interviews through mock simulations. The AI-generated, tailored documents and feedback enabled him to present himself authentically and strategically.

"Within two months, I landed a role at a tech company developing AI for lawyers, merging my passion for law and technology. AI made the job-hunting process manageable and enjoyable, proving to be an essential tool in today's competitive market," Lopez wrote. "I'd use AI again for job hunting, as it empowered me to showcase my strengths effectively."