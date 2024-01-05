Common Entrance Exam For Design, UCEED 2024 Admit Cards Out, Check Steps To Download

CEED, UCEED 2024: The exams are scheduled for January 21, 2024, from 9am to 12 noon.

The admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Candidates can obtain their hall tickets from the official websites. The exams are scheduled for January 21, 2024, from 9am to 12 noon.

UCEED or CEED admit card: Steps to download

Go to the official website of UCEED or CEED - uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the UCEED or CEED admit card link on the homepage.

Log in using the user ID and password to access the admit card.

Verify the details on the admit card.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.



Direct link to download UCEED Admit Card 2024

Following the exams, the provisional answer key for Part-A and the publication of candidates' responses for Part-A are slated for January 23, 2024. Candidates can submit comments on the draft answer key in the candidate's portal until 5pm on January 25.

The final answer key for Part-A is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2024, at 5pm, along with the announcement of cut-off marks for Part-A on February 8.

UCEED results are scheduled for release on March 8, and scorecards can be downloaded starting March 11, 2024.

As for CEED 2024, the announcement of results is set for March 6, followed by the availability of scorecards on March 11.