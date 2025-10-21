CEED 2026: Registrations To Soon Close For Common Entrance Exam for Design

Registrations will soon close for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of CEED 2026 for filling the forms by October 31, 2025. Candidates who fail to register for the exam within the stipulated date will be allowed to do so by submitting late fee till November 7, 2025. The admit cards for the entrance exam will be released on January 2, 2026. The deadline for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card is January 8, 2026.

The results for the exam will be announced on March 4, 2026. Students who qualify must apply to the respective institutes for admission and fulfil other requirements, such as tests and/or interviews, of the respective institutes to become eligible for admission.

The CEED 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2026 from 9 am-12 noon. This examination will consist of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. Part-A will be conducted from 9 am to 10 am followed by Part-B from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The Common Entrance Exam for Design is conducted to assess the candidate's aptitude for design involving visual perception ability, drawing skills, logical reasoning, creativity, communication, and problem solving skills. The exam is conducted by IIT Bombay as a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.