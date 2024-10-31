UCEED, CEED 2025 Registrations To Close Today, Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the registrations for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) 2025 and Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 today. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can register on the official website of the institute by today. The entrance exam is scheduled for January 19, 2025 from 9 am to 12 noon.



The registrations with late fee is available until November 8, 2024 5 pm. Applicants will be required to pay a registration fees of Rs 4000 to complete the registration process. For female candidates and those belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories, the registration fees is Rs 2000. The admit cards will be available for downloading from January 3, 2025. The last date for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card is January 9, 2025. The results for the exam will be declared on March 7, 2025.



UCEED is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur. Many other institutes also recognise the UCEED score card for admissions to their BDes programme. IIT Bombay is the organizing institute responsible for conducting UCEED 2025.

CEED qualified students are eligible to apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes. The CEED 2025 score is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.

Only those students who have passed class 12 (or equivalent) in the year 2024 in all subjects or are appearing in the year 2025 in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities) for the first time are eligible to appear for the UCEED 2025.



As per the official notification, "Mere appearance in UCEED 2025 or being in the rank list neither guarantees nor provides any automatic entitlement to admission to the BDes programmes. UCEED 2025 qualified candidates are required to apply separately for BDes admissions as per the prescribed procedure. UCEED 2025 score is valid only for admission to the programmes in the academic year 2025-2026."



UCEED is conducted for a duration of three hours in a test centre. The exam is held in two parts: Part-A is computer-based and Part-B comprises questions related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time.

