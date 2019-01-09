College Staff Associations Extend Support To DUTA Strike

The staff association of several colleges in the Delhi University extended support to the shutdown call given by the DUTA, teachers said Tuesday. The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) called for a two-day university shutdown against the administration's alleged ignorance towards the pending promotions and non-involvement of the elected representatives in major decisions.

The protesters will stage a dharna outside the Vice-Chancellor's Office on Wednesday.

Colleges like Kamala Nehru, Gargi, Institute of Home Economics, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, College of Vocational Studies, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Jesus and Mary, Shivaji, Maitreyi, Rajdhani, Zakir HUssain, Acharya Narendra Dev, Ram Lal Anand, Sri Venkateswara, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma extended their support to the complete shutdown call given by the DUTA, the teachers said.

"The strike of ad hoc teachers of the Delhi University entered its fifth day. Women have also joined them. As there is no facility of washroom, they will go back home at night and will continue their protest at their house," said Aditya Narayan Misra, president, Academics for Action and Development (AAD).

"We demand the absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in the Delhi University (DU). These teachers have been working for years without any leave, maternity leave and increment," he said.