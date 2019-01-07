Cold Wave Grips North India; Schools To Remain Closed In Ghaziabad Till January 12

Schools have been instructed to remain closed till January 12 due to the cold

As the cold wave grips North India and with temperature taking a dip, all schools in Lucknow have been instructed to stay closed. All schools in Ghaziabad are also to remain close till January 12. The temperature dipped after snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Several other districts in Western Uttar Pradesh have also declared holiday in schools to spare children from the freezing cold.

Other districts were schools have been closed due to the cold wave are Shamli, Saharanpur, Bijnaur.

On the other hand, the district administration for Gautam Buddha Nagar has refused any possibility of schools remaining closed and has cited the reason of curriculum not being complete.

The officials from Basic Education Board, Uttar Pradesh have also instructed schools to start classes at 10: 00 am.

Meanwhile, in Siwan district, in Bihar, too the district administration has ordered schools to declare holiday till January 12 for classes till eighth. For class 9 and above, the schools will start at 9:30 am.

There is no news from the administration about situation in Delhi schools. Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the low temperature and cold conditions would prevail for the coming four-five days.

