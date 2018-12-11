Cochin University Announces All Kerala Inter University Elocution Competition

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced an Inter University Elocution Competition to commemorate the 150th Birth Year of Mahatma Gandhi. The competition will be held on January 14, 2019 and the registration for the competition will end on January 7, 2019. Cochin University has requested all Universities in the state to send participants for the competition. The University has also announced cash rewards for the winners of the competition.

The Elocution competition is open to all regular students of the University and affiliated colleges in Kerala. However, each University can send only one representative. The participant should not be older than twenty-five years of age. Participants will have to carry a declaration certified by the Registrar / DSS / DSW of the University that he/she is a regular student of the University and does not exceed the age of twenty-five as on January 1, 2019.

The participants can choose to speak in English or Hindi. The maximum time allotted to each speaker will be 10 minutes. Each speaker will be required to speak for at least 7 minutes.

The topic of elocution will be given to the registered participants on January 8.

Apart from the first three prizes, 8 participants would be selected for consolation prize as well. In addition to a trophy and certificate, winners will also be awarded cash prize. First prize winner will be given Rs. 5000 cash prize, second prize winner will be given Rs. 3000 cash prize, third prize winner will be given Rs. 1000, and Rs. 500 to each winner of the consolation prize.

Click here for more Education News

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.