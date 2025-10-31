Cochin Shipyard Vacancy 2025: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply, Upper Age Limit 58 Years

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2025: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a Government of India enterprise and the country's largest shipbuilding and ship repair company, has invited applications for the post of METI Hostel Superintendent/Warden. The recruitment advertisement is available on the official website, cochinshipyard.in. The online application process began on October 27 and will remain open till November 7.

Educational Qualification: Class 10 pass

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 58 years as of November 7, 2025 (candidates born before November 8, 1967, are not eligible)

Contract Period: 5 years

Salary: Rs 36,500 per month in the first year, with annual increments thereafter

Selection Process: Practical test carrying 100 marks

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Hostel Superintendent/Warden position, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. However, this recruitment is exclusively open to Ex-Indian Navy personnel who have served as Chief Petty Officer, Master Chief Petty Officer-I, or Master Chief Petty Officer 2.

Applicants must have good command of Hindi and English, while computer knowledge will be considered an added advantage.

How To Apply

Visit the official website, cochinshipyard.in.

Go to the Career section under CSL, Kochi.

Click on the link titled "Vacancy Notification - Selection to the post of METI Hostel Superintendent/Warden on Contract Basis".

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

Fill in the required details under "Click here for Submission of Application".

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, age proof, and experience certificates in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300 online. However, SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying the fee.



Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria are advised to apply before the deadline, as the application window will remain open for less than 15 days.

Complete details are available in the official notification on the CSL website.