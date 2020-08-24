Cochin Shipyard Limited Invites Application For Apprenticeship

Cochin Shipyard Limited recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply latest by September 8.

Cochin Shipyard Limited has invited applications from graduate and diploma engineers and diploma holders in commercial practice for one-year apprenticeship. A total of 139 seats will be filled through this recruitment.

"Only candidates who are domicile of Kerala shall be considered," the Cochin Shipyard Limited has notified.

Application forms for the apprenticeship are available online. Candidates can apply latest by September 8.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices: 67 posts

Diploma Apprentices: 72 posts

After selection, graduate apprentices will receive Rs 12,000 per month as stipend and diploma apprentices will receive Rs 10,200 per month as stipend.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have degree in engineering and technology.

Diploma Apprentice: Candidates should have diploma in engineering and technology.

For age limit criteria candidates should follow apprenticeship rules.

For both the posts apprenticeship is available in electrical, mechanical, electronics, civil, computer science, computer application, computer engineering, information technology, safety, marine, commercial practice, naval architecture and shipbuilding disciplines.

"The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973. Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973 in any Government or Public Sector or Private industrial organisation are not eligible to apply," it has mentioned in the job notice.

