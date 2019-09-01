Cochin Shipyard Limited Announces Jobs For Engineers, Others

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2019 For Engineers, Others

Cochin Shipyard Limited has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment to Project Assistant, Supervisor and Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates have to submit their applications, online at the official website of the Cochin Shipyard Limited at cochinshipyard.com.

Official Website

Notification For Project Assistant Post

Notification For Supervisory Post

Notification For Executive Trainee Post

For the project assistant post, candidates must have work experience in the relevant trade.

Candidates with ITI(NTC) Certificate and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the specific discipline having 22 years of work experience are eligible to apply for the Assistant Engineer post. for the same post, Diploma engineers need to have 7 years of work experience.

Candidates who have cleared the final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost Accountants of India are eligible to apply for Executive Trainee post in Finance discipline.

Cochin Shipyard Limited would select candidates on the basis of written test. For selection to few posts, there would be interview or skill test as well.

Vacancy Details

Project Assistant: 89 posts

Executive Trainee: 9 posts

Supervisory: 57 posts

Cochin Shipyard Limited is a listed premier Mini Ratna Company of Government of India.

