CMAT, GPAT Exams Over, NTA To Release Answer Key Next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has organised the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) in various centres across the country. The NTA organised the CMAT 2019 for 64,582 registered candidates at 183 centres in 84 cities of 24 States and Union Territories while the GPAT 2019 was held for 42827 registered candidates at 128 centres in 84 cities. The CMAT 2019 was held in morning shift (9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m) while the GPAT 2018 was organised in the afternoon shift (2:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m).

Both the Examinations are being conducted completely on Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Next step in the examination process is display of answer keys and recorded responses for challenge.

The NTA will display CMAT answer key and GPAT answer key of multiple choice questions on the Agency websites ntacmat.nic.in and ntagpat.nic.in.

The details of the dates of both CMAT answer key and GPAT answer key will be displayed on the NTA's website.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer keys and recorded responses, may challenge by filling online application form and paying a processing charge of Rs.1000/- per question.

The processing charge can be paid by credit/debit card/Net banking.

The processing charge once paid is non-refundable.

The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained, says the official CMAT and GPAT notification.

The CMAT result and GPAT result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys.

