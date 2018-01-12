CMAT 2018: AICTE Releases Admit Card; Exam On January 20

How to download CMAT 2018 Admit Card?
Step one: Go to official CMAT website: www.aicte-cmat.in
Step two: Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link on the home page.
Step three: Enter your email address and password.
Step four: Click on submit and download the admit card.
After downloading the admit card, candidates should make sure that the details mentioned on the admit card are correct. They should also verify the test date and venue.
The result for CMAT exam is expected to be released in February 2018. CMAT scores are accepted by all such Institutes / Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges of Universities which are affiliated by AICTE.
Comments
