CMAT 2018: AICTE Releases Admit Card; Exam On January 20

New Delhi: AICTE has released the admit card for CMAT 2018. CMAT exam will be conducted on January 20, 2018. The exam will be conducted in online mode. The exam will have four sections and there would be a total of 100 questions which are to be answered in 3 hours. After the exam is concluded, AICTE eventually releases All India Merit List and State Merit List. The exam will be conducted in 75 cities across the country.



How to download CMAT 2018 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official CMAT website: www.aicte-cmat.in

Step two: Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link on the home page.

Step three: Enter your email address and password.

Step four: Click on submit and download the admit card.



After downloading the admit card, candidates should make sure that the details mentioned on the admit card are correct. They should also verify the test date and venue.



The result for CMAT exam is expected to be released in February 2018. CMAT scores are accepted by all such Institutes / Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges of Universities which are affiliated by AICTE.



On the day of the exam, candidates should carry a self-attested admit card with photograph pasted and at least one original photo identification. The name on the id proof must match the name mentioned on the admit card.



