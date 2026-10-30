Law Admission Test 2027 Registration Closing Tomorrow: Check Important Application Instructions

CLAT 2027: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU's) is closing the application window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 tomorrow, October 31, 2026. Applicants must register for the exam through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Once the registration process is over, no applications will be entertained after that.

For successful registration, candidates are required to pay the application fee in online mode via debit card/credit card/net banking. Applicants belonging to the General, OBC, PwD, NRI, PIO and OCI categories need to pay Rs 4,000 to register for the exam and candidates belonging to the SC, ST and BPL categories are required to submit Rs 3,500 to complete the application process.

The CLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 6, 2026 from 2 pm to 4 pm, the admit card for the same will be issued on the official portal, a few days before the exam date.

CLAT 2027 Step-by-Step Registration Process

Candidate can check the steps below to apply for the law admission test 2027:

Step 1: Visit the official CLAT website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the CLAT 2027 option.

Step 3: Once selected, click on the registration tab.

Step 4: Register for the exam by entering details such as name, mobile number, email Id etc.

Step 5: Once registered now log in to the portal and click on the application form link

Step 6: Enter the required personal and academic details in the form.

Step 7: Then upload the documents as per the prescribed format.

Step 8: After submitting the application form, candidates have to pay the form fee.

After paying the fee, candidates must download the confirmation page and take a print out for the same for the future reference.

CLAT 2027 Application Process: Important Instructions

If a candidate has filled-in more than one online application form, the candidate's last online application form only will be considered. In such cases, the application fee for the previous application form will not be refunded.

The candidates are requested to choose the program (UG/PG) and category correctly. Requests for change of program or category in the application form will not be entertained.

Candidates are advised to fill the form carefully. The name of the candidate and the parents shall be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the Certificates/Mark sheets/Identity proof. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature.