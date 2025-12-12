CLAT 2026 Objection Window Closes Today, Check How To Raise Objection

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will close the objection window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 today, December 12, 2025. Candidates who wish to raise any objection against any answer in the key can do so by 5 pm today. Applicants will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 for each objection. The fees will be refunded to the same account if the objection is found valid. Objections submitted without any fees will not be entertained. The final results of the exam will be released after all the objections are reviewed.

The previous fee for submitting the objection was Rs 1,000.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released on December 10, 2025. The exam was conducted on December 7, 2025 in 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities, and four union territories.

A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the CLAT 2026 examination this year. There is an increase of 17 per cent more applications. Among them, 75,009 candidates registered for the Undergraduate (UG) programme, while 17,335 candidates applied for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. The overall male-female ratio stood at approximately 0.72:1. The exam recorded a significant turnout, with 96.83 per cent of Undergraduate applicants and 92.45 per cent of Postgraduate.

The exam is conducted for admission to premier National Law Universities (NLUs).