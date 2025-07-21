CLAT 2026 Exam Date Announced, Check Full Schedule And Timing

CLAT 2026 Exam Date: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM, as confirmed by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The decision was taken during meetings of the Consortium's Executive Committee and Governing Body held on July 20, 2025.

"The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the 'Consortium') at their Meetings held on July 20th, 2025 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 7th 2025, from 2 PM-4 PM," the official notification reads.

CLAT 2026 Application Process: Start And Last Dates

The CLAT 2026 application portal will open on August 1, 2025, and remain active until October 31, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

"The portal for applying for the CLAT 2026 will become functional from the 1st of August 2025 and will remain so until 31st October 2025, the last date of application for CLAT 2026," the notice added.

Details regarding the syllabus, counselling, and application process will be released separately.

Who Conducts CLAT and Why It's Important

CLAT is a national-level entrance test conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The exam enables students to gain admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutions across India.

CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern for UG and PG Courses

The UG CLAT 2026 exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) across sections like:

• English Language

• Current Affairs including General Knowledge

• Legal Reasoning

• Logical Reasoning

• Quantitative Techniques

For CLAT PG 2026, the questions will be based on core law subjects including:

• Constitutional Law

• Jurisprudence

• Family Law

• Criminal Law

• Property Law

• Administrative Law

• Law of Contract

• Torts

• Company Law

• Public International Law

• Environmental Law

• Labour and Industrial Law

• Tax Law

The duration for both UG and PG exams is 2 hours.

CLAT 2026 Participating National Law Universities (NLUs)

The 22 participating NLUs for CLAT 2026 are:

• NLSIU Bengaluru

• NALSAR Hyderabad

• NLIU Bhopal

• WBNUJS Kolkata

• NLU Jodhpur

• HNLU Raipur

• GNLU Gandhinagar

• GNLU Silvassa Campus

• RMLNLU Lucknow

• RGNUL Punjab

• CNLU Patna

• NUALS Kochi

• NLUO Odisha

• NUSRL Ranchi

• NLUJA Assam

• DSNLU Visakhapatnam

• TNNLU Tiruchirappalli

• MNLU Mumbai

• MNLU Nagpur

• MNLU Aurangabad

• HPNLU Shimla

• DNLU Jabalpur

• DBRANLU Haryana

• NLUT Agartala

These universities offer integrated LLB and LLM programs.



Where and How to Apply for CLAT 2026

Students can apply online by visiting the official CLAT website: https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Here are the steps:

Steps to Apply for CLAT 2026

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on "CLAT 2026" Registration on the homepage

Register using your email ID and mobile number

Fill in personal, academic, and category details

Upload scanned photograph, signature, and required documents

Pay the application fee via online payment methods

Submit the application and download the confirmation page

What's Next: Counselling Process and Seat Allotment

Once the result is declared, shortlisted candidates will participate in the CLAT 2026 counselling process, during which seats will be allotted based on merit, preference, and availability. The detailed counselling schedule will be released after the result announcement.

