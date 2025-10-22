CLAT 2026: Deadline To Register For Common Law Admission Test Ends Next Week

- Registration for CLAT 2026 closes on October 31, 2025
- The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM
- Applications are accepted online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in since August 1, 2025
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon close the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates who wish to pursue law courses can apply online at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in by October 31, 2025.
CLAT 2026 will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2 PM-4 PM. The window for filling the application form opened on August 1, 2025, for both CLAT UG (Undergraduate) and CLAT PG (Postgraduate) exams.
CLAT is a national-level entrance test conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The exam enables students to gain admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country.
The UG CLAT 2026 exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) across sections like:
• English Language
• Current Affairs including General Knowledge
• Legal Reasoning
• Logical Reasoning
• Quantitative Techniques
CLAT 2026 Registration: How to Apply?
- Step 1. Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Step 2. Click on “CLAT 2026 Registration” on the homepage
- Step 3. Register using your email ID, mobile number, and fill in your personal, academic, and category details
- Step 4. Upload your photograph, scanned signature, and any required documents.
- Step 5. Pay the application fee
- Step 6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference