CLAT 2026: Deadline To Register For Common Law Admission Test Ends Next Week

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon close the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates who wish to pursue law courses can apply online at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in by October 31, 2025.

CLAT 2026 will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2 PM-4 PM. The window for filling the application form opened on August 1, 2025, for both CLAT UG (Undergraduate) and CLAT PG (Postgraduate) exams.

CLAT is a national-level entrance test conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The exam enables students to gain admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country.

The UG CLAT 2026 exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) across sections like:

• English Language

• Current Affairs including General Knowledge

• Legal Reasoning

• Logical Reasoning

• Quantitative Techniques

CLAT 2026 Registration: How to Apply?