CLAT 2024: Deadline For Online Registration Ends Today

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the online applications for the Undergraduate and Postgraduate law entrance exam today i.e November 10, 2023. Candidates can submit the registrations by 11:59 pm.

CLAT 2024 is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023. The date for the release of the admit cards will be notified later. The last date to edit test centre preferences and making any corrections in the applications is November 12, 2023.

While filling the application form, the candidates are also required to mention the preference for the National Law Universities (NLUs) in which they are seeking admission.

Candidates from the general category are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 4,000 for completing the application form. The registration fee for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) candidates is Rs 3,500. In addition to this, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for question papers.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam that is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

The exam is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. The admission to the 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that will commence in the academic year 2024-2025 will be conducted through the scores of the CLAT 2024.