28 Shares EMAIL PRINT CLAT 2018: Exam To Be Conducted On May 13; No Age Limit Notified Yet New Delhi: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 will be conducted on May 13, 2018. This year the CLAT exam will be organized by The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi. CLAT exam is conducted for admission to under graduate and post-graduate programmes in Law in 19 law universities in India. The application process for CLAT 2018 will begin from January 1, 2018 and will end on March 31, 2018.



