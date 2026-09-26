CISCE Launches India's Largest School-Based Mental Health Dialogue For 16 Lakh Students

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to launch the CISCE Student Mental Health and Well-Being Conclave 2026, a landmark three-tier nationwide initiative engaging nearly 16 lakh students from Classes VI to XII, over 32,000 teachers, and more than 3,300 affiliated schools.

The programme aims to move beyond conventional awareness drives by creating structured pathways for student voices to shape school practices and national recommendations on mental health, emotional well-being, resilience, and supportive environments. It coincides with World Mental Health Day on 10 October 2026.

'Student well-being cannot be addressed through isolated interventions or occasional conversations. We need to create a culture in which students are heard,' said Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

The first tier involves School-Level Mental Health and Well-Being Dialogues from 4-31 October 2026. Students will participate in weekly classroom discussions on four themes: Student Stress and Academic Pressures; Emotional Well-being, Digital Life and Positive Relationships; Drugs, Substance Abuse and Healthy Choices; and Building Resilience and Help-Seeking Behaviour. These sessions will build a large repository of student perspectives while strengthening listening, empathy, and peer support in schools.

The second tier comprises virtual Regional Student Mental Health and Well-Being Conclaves across 18 regions from 4-14 November 2026. Selected student representatives and teacher mentors will review school-level insights and identify participants for the national stage through a fair, merit-based process.

The initiative culminates in the National Conclave from 20-22 November 2026 at the CISCE Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. It will bring together 72 students from the 18 regions, 18 teacher mentors, mental health and policy experts, CISCE leadership, partnering agencies, and media.

Key outcomes include a CISCE Student Mental Health Charter outlining principles and recommendations for emotionally safe schools, a Student Well-being Index, a repository of exemplary practices, and a White Paper on emerging adolescent mental health concerns.

Dr. Emmanuel emphasised that success will be measured by the changes enabled: 'We want to listen systematically to our students and translate their lived experiences into practical recommendations, stronger school practices and a shared national framework for student well-being.' The Council may institutionalise the Conclave as a biennial event.

This initiative marks a significant shift from talking about student mental health to actively listening to students and using their insights to build healthier, more resilient schools across India.