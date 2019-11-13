Google To Announce 'Doodle For Google' Winner On Children's Day

Google will announce the national winner for 'Doodle for Google' on Children's Day

With Children's Day at hand, the anticipation about 'Doodle for Google' winner is at an all-time high. Every year Google organizes a doodle contest for school children in India and the doodle submitted by the National winner of the contest is featured on the Google homepage on Children's Day.

This year the contest was held on the theme of 'When I grow up, I hope...' leaving enough to the imagination of the participants. The contest was held in five class groups. Four entries in each group were finalized as the national finalist. Each finalist entry was put up for voting till November 6.

"A cumulative score based on public voting, scores by guest judges and panel of Google executives will choose one of the five group winners and announce the National Winner on 14th November 2019," says the official Doodle for Google website.

The entries that have made it to the national round are available on the Doodle for Google page.

The entries revolve around varied ideas and themes with students' creativity in full display. Students participating in the contest had to submit a statement explaining what they have drawn and how it represents something they hope for along with the Doodle entry.

This year's finalists have covered topics of pressing concern like plastic waste, deforestation, extinct animals etc.

Space is a recurring theme among the finalists this year with one entry focused on the dream of going to the moon and another about clearing space debris. Entries are also big on possible future technologies with pone child imagining a future technology that would reverse the effect of old age.

Some entries focus on indigenous arts and crafts while a few are also about personal aspirations like becoming an architect or mountaineer.

The finalist entries are available here.

The winner of the contest, apart from their doodle being placed on Google India homepage, will receive a Rs. 500,000 college scholarship, a Rs. 200,000 technology package for their school, a Certificate / Trophy of achievement, and a trip to Google Office.

The doodles of the four Group Winners, who do not become the National Winner, will be featured on the Doodle for Google gallery. They will also receive a Rs. 250,000 college scholarship, a Rs. 100,000 technology package for their school, a Trophy/Medal of recognition, certificate of achievement, and a trip to Google Office in India.

