Chhattisgarh Government Announces Early Summer Vacation Due To Heatwave

School Summer Vacations 2026: The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday brought forward summer vacation for schools due to the prevailing heatwave in the state, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, quoting an official. The move follows a review of the prevailing weather conditions, with several parts of the state witnessing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, a public relations department official said.

The state school education department issued an order declaring summer holidays from April 20 to June 15 for all government, aided, non-aided and private schools. Earlier, the vacation was scheduled from May 1 to June 15. However, the order will not apply to teachers, the official added.

"Ensuring the safety of children during the severe heatwave is our top priority. The summer vacation has been preponed so that their health is not adversely affected. Summer vacation has now been declared from April 20 to June 15, thereby ensuring the safety and well-being of children amidst this scorching heat," Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said in a post on X.

The Meteorological Centre in Raipur on Thursday said heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg divisions between April 16 and April 19. The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, it added.

On Thursday, Rajnandgaon recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43 degrees Celsius, while Ambikapur registered the lowest minimum temperature at 19.6 degrees Celsius. Chhattisgarh capital Raipur recorded a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre added.