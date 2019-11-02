West Bengal Announces Additional One-Day Holiday For Secondary Schools On Chhath Puja

WBBSE has announced one-day holiday for secondary schools on Chhath Puja

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has asked all recognized Secondary Schools in the state to declare November 4, 2019 as a holiday for Chhath Puja. Schools have been instructed to remain closed and declare Monday (November 4) as an additional holiday.

"In compliance with the order vide Memo No. 5766-F(P2) dated the 17ih October, 2019 and having consonance of the competent authority, this is notified that due to "Chhat Puja" 2019 all Recognized Secondary Schools (Govt., Govt. Sponsored & Non-Govt. aided) of the State will remain closed on 04/11/2019, Monday, as Additional Holiday. The school authorities are advised to comply with the order accordingly," reads the notification.

Chhat Puja is a Hindu festival which is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh primarily and in other parts of the world where people from these states are settled.

As part of Chhath Puja celebrations, devotees offer prayers to the setting sun on one day and then to the rising sun on the following day, after which the festival ends. This year Chhath Puja will end on November 3, 2019.

