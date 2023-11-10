Check The List Of Top Global Universities Based On QS World University Rankings 2024

University of Oxford.

The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings featured 1,500 institutions. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is leading at the top for last twelve years, the University of Cambridge retained its second place while the University of Oxford climbed one position to rank third.

The research in 2023 was based on criteria such as Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network. The results were a result of conclusions drawn on the analysis of 17.5m academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers.

Here is the list of the the top 15 universities across the world as per QS World University Rankings.