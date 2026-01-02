Check List Of School Holidays For January 2026

As the new year begins, schools across the country are either closed or operating with reduced strength due to the harsh winter weather in north India. Schools affiliated with state boards and central boards such as CBSE and ICSE usually begin with board practical exams in January. The new year for students of Classes 10 and 12 begins with board practical exams as the boards are gearing up for practical exams in January, followed by theoretical board exams in February.

The winter vacation period in several schools started around Christmas or slightly earlier, depending on local conditions. Most schools are expected to reopen classes in early January 2026. However, the exact dates vary from state to state and region to region.

Here is a list of public holidays announced for the month of January. However, these holidays may not apply uniformly across all states or school boards. As a result, institutions may remain open depending on local administration decisions.