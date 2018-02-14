Chaudhary Charan Singh University Suspends MBBS Exam After Paper Leak

As reported in local dailies, the question paper for MBBS Surgery II paper was scheduled on Monday but leaked the previous evening. Upon inspection, university found that the questions in the leaked paper matched with the actual question paper.
After confirming the leak, the University suspended the examination for both the sessions and eventually suspended exams which were due to happen till February 19.
Comments
Currently, board exams are also being held in Uttar Pradesh. This year, the administration has taken special measures to ensure that there are no cases of cheating and malpractices in the exam. As a result, about 10 lakh students dropped out of the exams in the first week itself. Reportedly, more than 66 lakh students had registered for the board exams this year including both class 10 and 12 students.
Click here for more Education News