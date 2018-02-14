Chaudhary Charan Singh University Suspends MBBS Exam After Paper Leak Chaudhary Charan Singh University has postponed the ongoing MBBS exams at the University. In a notice published on the official website, to maintain the sanctity of MBBS exams all the exams scheduled on and after February 12 have been suspended.

Chaudhary Charan Singh University Suspends MBBS Exam After Paper Leak New Delhi: Chaudhary Charan Singh University has postponed the ongoing MBBS exams at the University. In a notice published on the official website, to maintain the sanctity of MBBS exams all the exams scheduled on and after February 12 have been suspended. The University will announce the dates for the exams at a later date. The exams have been suspended amidst allegations of paper leak and the University feared that the question paper may leak for further exams as well.





Chaudhary Charan Singh University has postponed the ongoing MBBS exams at the University. In a notice published on the official website, to maintain the sanctity of MBBS exams all the exams scheduled on and after February 12 have been suspended. The University will announce the dates for the exams at a later date. The exams have been suspended amidst allegations of paper leak and the University feared that the question paper may leak for further exams as well.As reported in local dailies, the question paper for MBBS Surgery II paper was scheduled on Monday but leaked the previous evening. Upon inspection, university found that the questions in the leaked paper matched with the actual question paper.After confirming the leak, the University suspended the examination for both the sessions and eventually suspended exams which were due to happen till February 19.Currently, board exams are also being held in Uttar Pradesh. This year, the administration has taken special measures to ensure that there are no cases of cheating and malpractices in the exam. As a result, about 10 lakh students dropped out of the exams in the first week itself. Reportedly, more than 66 lakh students had registered for the board exams this year including both class 10 and 12 students.Click here for more Education News