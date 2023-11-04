Centre Invites Applications For Scholarships Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh, Check Details

National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies.

The government has invited applications from postgraduate students to fund their studies by offering Rs 1.5 lakh for two years.

The scholarship titled National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies will provide Rs 15,000 per month for 10 months to the eligible students. The students will be paid for a period of two years for pursuing their higher education in the country.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31, 2023.

The official guideline by the University Grants Commission reads, "Ten thousand (10,000) National Scholarships or as may be decided by the Commission, at the rate of Rs 15,000 per month for 10 months in a year, are available for Indian students for two years to pursue higher studies, within India, leading to award of Postgraduate Degree under the scheme 'National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies'."

Around 30% slots will be reserved for the women candidates in the scholarship. The selection under the schemes is done on all-India merit basis from among the candidates who have applied for the scheme through online mode only on the designated portal.

Eligibility

The scholarship is available to the students for the first postgraduate degree programme only. Students, who have already acquired any postgraduate degree, are not eligible to apply. Only students who are below the age of 30 years of age as on the date of admission can apply for the programme.

The scholarship is available only for students who are admitted to postgraduate degree programme through 'Regular/Full Time' mode. The students, who are pursuing any programme through open/distance/correspondence mode, private or part-time mode, are not eligible to apply.

The scholarship will be renewed for the next year of study on successful completion of first year of study.