Centre Diverts Rs 676 Crore For Development Of Educational Institutes In Odisha

The Union government has sanctioned Rs 670 crore for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) in Odisha. Besides this, an additional one per cent amounting to Rs 6.7 crore has also been sanctioned for the state under the Management Monitoring Evaluation and Research (MMER) grant. The announcement was made by Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. The state will provide around 40 per cent or Rs 268 crore of the total grant while the Centre will provide Rs 408.7 crore.



The minister further noted that the higher educational institutions in the state will receive Rs 676.7 crore under the PM -USHA scheme. The PM-USHA scheme has been categorised under four components which include Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU), grants to strengthen universities (accredited and unaccredited) and colleges (accredited and unaccredited), gender inclusion and equity initiatives (GIEI). Funds provided under the PM-USHA scheme will be used for the improvement of classrooms, libraries, hostel rooms, enhancement of accessibility for differently-abled students, procurement of advanced laboratory equipment, etc., in the educational institutions in the state.



To strengthen the infrastructure, education and research facilities, four universities including Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, Berhampur University in Ganjam, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur University in Odisha will get Rs 100 crore each under the MERU category.



The universities present in the five districts of Odisha -- Vikram Deb Autonomous College (university) in Koraput, Rajendra University in Balangir and the Kalahandi University in Kalahandi, Odisha State Open University and Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur have been allotted Rs 20 crore each under the grants to strengthen universities category.



Similarly, the districts including Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Nabaranagpur, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur will get Rs 10 crore each under the GIEI to encourage the participation of women and other underprivileged groups in higher education through self-defence training programme, organisation of workshops for skill enhancement for self-employment, etc.



As many as 24 colleges in different districts will be provided Rs 5 crore each under the grants to strengthen the colleges category.

(With inputs from IANS)

