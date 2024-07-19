Central Railways Jobs 2024: Applications For 2,424 Apprentice Posts Begin

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,424 vacant posts across various categories within Central Railway.
RRC CR Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria
Candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of 15-07-2024. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. The upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years for Persons with Disabilities.
Central Railways Jobs 2024: Steps to Apply
- Visit the official website of RRC
- On the homepage, click on register
- Register on the website
- Log in to your account and submit the required details.
- Pay the application fee
- Take a printout for future reference
RRC CR Recruitment 2024: Documents to be Uploaded
- SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet
- Certificate for proof of date of birth
- Consolidated mark sheet for all semesters of the trade in which applied
- National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT
- Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates
- Disability certificate for PwBD candidates
- Discharge certificate / Serving certificate for Ex-Servicemen quota
The official notification reads: “Candidates must ensure to upload all documents in the proper format. During Document Verification, if it is noticed that documents uploaded are not in the proper format and are corrupt, no correspondence/grievance will be entertained in this regard, and the candidature of such candidates is liable to be cancelled. The decision of the Division/Unit will be final in this regard.”