Central Railways Jobs 2024: Applications For 2,424 Apprentice Posts Begin

RRC CR Recruitment 2024: The Central Railway has started accepting applications apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, rrccr.com. Candidates can fill out forms until 5pm on August 15, as per the notification.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,424 vacant posts across various categories within Central Railway.

RRC CR Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria

Candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of 15-07-2024. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. The upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years for Persons with Disabilities.

Central Railways Jobs 2024: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of RRC

On the homepage, click on register

Register on the website

Log in to your account and submit the required details.

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

RRC CR Recruitment 2024: Documents to be Uploaded

SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet

Certificate for proof of date of birth

Consolidated mark sheet for all semesters of the trade in which applied

National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT

Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates

Disability certificate for PwBD candidates

Discharge certificate / Serving certificate for Ex-Servicemen quota

The official notification reads: “Candidates must ensure to upload all documents in the proper format. During Document Verification, if it is noticed that documents uploaded are not in the proper format and are corrupt, no correspondence/grievance will be entertained in this regard, and the candidature of such candidates is liable to be cancelled. The decision of the Division/Unit will be final in this regard.”