Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Withdraws Uniform Evaluation Policy For Classes 6 To 8 New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn its policy of uniform assessment for classes 6 to 8, following objection from the country's top child rights body NCPCR. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) argued that the evaluation policy was in violation of the Right to Education Act (RTE).



"As per decision of the Governing Body of the board, the earlier circular regarding uniform system of assessment, examination and report card for classes 6 to 8 stands repealed," according to an official notification by the CBSE.



The earlier circular had stated that "to increase the confidence in the students to start preparing for Class 10 Board examination when they join the upper primary stage in Class 6, the CBSE has decided to implement the uniform system of assessment, examination pattern and issue of report cards for classes 6 to 8 also on the similar pattern".



The system of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation for Class X has also been done away with after the central government decided to reintroduce board examination for the class from this year.



