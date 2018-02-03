CBSE Withdraws Uniform Evaluation Policy For Classes 6 To 8

"As per decision of the Governing Body of the board, the earlier circular regarding uniform system of assessment, examination and report card for classes 6 to 8 stands repealed," according to an official notification by the CBSE.
The earlier circular had stated that "to increase the confidence in the students to start preparing for Class 10 Board examination when they join the upper primary stage in Class 6, the CBSE has decided to implement the uniform system of assessment, examination pattern and issue of report cards for classes 6 to 8 also on the similar pattern".
