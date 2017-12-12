CBSE UGC NET 2017: Answer Key, Recorded Responses To Be Released Today @Cbsenet.nic.in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is the organizing authority for UGC NET, will release the answer keys for the NET exam conducted in November 2017.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE UGC NET 2017: Answer Key, Recorded Responses To Release Today New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is the organizing authority for UGC NET, will release the answer keys for the NET exam conducted in November 2017. The board will also release the OMR answer sheets of the candidates with their recorded responses. The answer keys and OMR sheet will be released on the CBSE UGC NET official website and will remain available till December 18, 2017. Candidates would also be able to challenge the answer key and the scanned images of the OMR answer sheet starting today through a link available on the website.



According to a notification published on the CBSE UGC NET website candidates who wish to submit a challenge will have to pay Rs. 1000 per challenge submitted.



"The challenges submitted by post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- per recorded response challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card only upto 18/12/2017(11:59 PM). Similarly, there is also provision for candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website cbsenet.nic.in from 12/12/2017 to 18/12/2017(11:59 PM)."



If the challenge submitted by a candidate is accepted and is found to be correct, the board will make the necessary correction and will refund the fee submitted by the candidate.



"If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if the recorded response is not the same as marked by the candidate on OMR sheet, correction will be done and the fee will be refunded... Similarly, if the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded."



The refund will be credited in the credit/debit card account of the candidate so it is advised that they should use their own credit/debit card for this purpose.



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is the organizing authority for UGC NET, will release the answer keys for the NET exam conducted in November 2017. The board will also release the OMR answer sheets of the candidates with their recorded responses. The answer keys and OMR sheet will be released on the CBSE UGC NET official website and will remain available till December 18, 2017. Candidates would also be able to challenge the answer key and the scanned images of the OMR answer sheet starting today through a link available on the website.According to a notification published on the CBSE UGC NET website candidates who wish to submit a challenge will have to pay Rs. 1000 per challenge submitted."The challenges submitted by post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- per recorded response challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card only upto 18/12/2017(11:59 PM). Similarly, there is also provision for candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website cbsenet.nic.in from 12/12/2017 to 18/12/2017(11:59 PM)."If the challenge submitted by a candidate is accepted and is found to be correct, the board will make the necessary correction and will refund the fee submitted by the candidate."If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if the recorded response is not the same as marked by the candidate on OMR sheet, correction will be done and the fee will be refunded... Similarly, if the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded."The refund will be credited in the credit/debit card account of the candidate so it is advised that they should use their own credit/debit card for this purpose.Click here for more Jobs News