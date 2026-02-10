CBSE Two-Board Exams: How Many Subjects Can Be Attempted Twice? Exam Controller Answers

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026: The Class 10 CBSE board examinations are scheduled to begin February 17, 2026 and over 26 lakh students are expected to appear. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had introduced a two-board exam system for Class 10 students starting academic year 2026 in alignment with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The framework allows students to appear for their Class 10 board examinations a second time to either improve their scores or clear their failed subjects. This year, the second board exams will be conducted from May 15 to June 1, 2026.

It is important to know how many subjects can be attempted twice under the new system. Responding to a question by The Indian Express in an exclusive interview, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj said, "Under the scheme, a student can appear for improvement in a maximum of three subjects in the second examination.

Which Board Examinations' marks Will Be Considered, First or Second?

If a student appears for both the Class 10 board examinations in a year, "the better score in the two examinations will be considered for computation of final result", the CBSE Exam Controller said.

"The second Board examination is optional. Students may choose to appear only if they wish to improve their scores. Parents are advised not to put undue pressure on their wards to appear for the second examination if improvement is not required." he added.

The Contoller of Examinations also advised students to not consider the second examination as a "fallback".

"Students must appear in the first examination. The second exam is intended as an opportunity to improve performance in the first attempt. CBSE advises students to prepare seriously for the first and not assume that the second attempt will be a fallback." he said.

What Will Happen If A Student Fails In Some Subjects In First Exam?

"Students who fail in two subjects in the first examination will be placed in the compartment category and allowed to appear in the second one." the Controller of Examinations said.

"However, students who fail or do not appear in three or more subjects will not be eligible for the second examination. They will be able to appear in the main Board examinations in 2027." he added.