How Will Two Board Exams Help Students?

The Ministry of Education recently held discussions and deliberations with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for conducting two board exams in a year from the next academic session. A high level meeting was held wherein Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan noted that the scheme of these deliberations will soon be placed for public consultation by CBSE.

How will it benefit students?

Overcoming stress

Conducting two board exams will help students in overcoming exam stress as students will have the option to improve their scores in two board exams. However appearing for the board exam twice a year will not be mandatory for students.

Flexible exam options

Students will have the opportunity to choose between appearing for one or both exams based on their convenient schedule and preparation.

Multiple difficulty levels

Subjects like Math and Science will be available in both basic and standard difficulty levels, offering students multiple chance to appear in the exam.

Scope for improvement

The two exams will ensure that students are awarded for their highest performance. They can select their best scores from either of the two exams.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier told PTI that the students will have the option of appearing for the (class 10 and 12 board) exams twice a year just like the engineering entrance exam JEE. "They can choose the best score… but it will be completely optional, no compulsion," he had said.

The three possible options that have been discussed is conducting the exams in a semester system, with the first board exam in January-February and the second one in March-April. Another option can be to conduct the second set of exams in June alongside the supplementary or improvement exam. However, none of these options are final and the authorities are still brainstorming for selecting the method and medium of exam.