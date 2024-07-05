CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024: Practicals Begin, Check Guidelines

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released guidelines for conducting internal assessments and project exams with supplementary exams in 2024. According to the official notice, internal assessments or project exams are also required to be conducted for students appearing for CBSE supplementary exams. The board is conducting CBSE supplementary practical exams 2024 from July 5 until July 15. The supplementary examinations will start on July 15.

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024: Practical Exam Guidelines

For Class XII candidates

Students shall have to appear in the practical examination only during the supplementary exams. There is no need for them to appear in the theory examination, and previous theory marks will be carried forward for students who have been placed in the Compartment category due to Repeat in Practical (RP).



Students shall have to appear in both the practical and theory examinations during the supplementary exams if they have been placed in the Compartment category due to Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB).

For Class X Students

Candidates will be awarded pro-rata marks in the Internal Assessment based on the theory marks awarded in the supplementary examination if a candidate has been placed in the Compartment category and was absent in the Internal Assessment.

However, no Internal Assessment will be conducted for such students during the supplementary exams as it is a year-long exercise.

The official notification reads: "The schools/examination centers where practical exams are conducted during the Supplementary Examination-2024 shall upload the marks awarded to the candidates on the portal on the same day. The marks once uploaded shall be deemed final, and no request for any change in the same will be accepted."