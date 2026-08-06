CBSE Starts Post-Result Process For Class 10 Main, Second Board Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the post-result process for students who appeared in the Class 10 Main Board and Second Board Examinations 2026. Students who want to review their performance can now apply online for a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book, followed by verification of marks and re-evaluation, if required.

In a notice issued on August 5, the board said the process will be completed in three stages. Students must first obtain a scanned copy of their answer book before they can apply for verification of marks or request re-evaluation of any answer.

The Main Board examination results were declared on April 15, while the Second Board results were announced on July 18.

Read full notice here

Applications open for scanned answer books

Students can apply for a scanned copy of their evaluated answer books from August 5 to August 9 by paying Rs 300 per subject. CBSE has advised students to go through their answer books carefully before deciding whether they want to apply for verification or re-evaluation.

After reviewing the scanned copy, students can apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both from August 16 to August 19.

The fee for verification of marks is Rs 300 per answer book, while re-evaluation costs Rs 100 per question, including all its sub-parts. Students opting for both services will have to pay the applicable fee for each process.

What does verification include?

According to CBSE, the verification process is meant to check whether any answer has been left unevaluated, whether there has been any mistake in totaling the marks, or if there was an error while transferring marks to the final score.

If students are still not satisfied after verification, they can request re-evaluation of specific questions. The board has clarified that only the questions selected by the candidate will be reviewed. The revised marks-whether they increase, decrease or remain the same-will be treated as final.

CBSE has also reminded students that all applications must be submitted online within the specified dates, as offline requests will not be accepted.