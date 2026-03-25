When Will CBSE Release Class 10 And 12 Results This Year? Check Details

CBSE Board Exam Results 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for Class 10 concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are currently underway and will end on April 10. Exams for both classes began on February 17. This year, over 43 lakh students are appearing for the exams, with around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The examinations were conducted across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and are being held at 7,574 centres for Class 12.

Among the 25 lakh Class 10 candidates, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls. For Class 12, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are appearing for the exams.

Class 10 board results for the first exam are expected to be declared before Class 12 results, as the second board exam for Class 10 is scheduled for May 2026. Class 10 students will have the opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects in the second exam.

Last year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results were declared on May 13. However, due to the second board exams in May, the Class 10 result is expected to be announced in April. So far, CBSE has not announced the official result date.

Once the examinations conclude, all eyes turn to the announcement of results. For students, these results will play a crucial role in determining their next steps, including admissions to schools, colleges, and competitive streams such as medical and engineering.

Result Announcement Dates (Last Three Years)

Academic Year Result Date 2025 May 13 2024 May 13 2023 May 12

CBSE Clarification On Class 10 Board Exams

CBSE has issued clarifications regarding the Class 10 board examination structure starting 2026. Key points include: