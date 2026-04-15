CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Soon: Six Ways To Check Your Scores, Marksheet

CBSE Class 10 Result Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results today, April 15 or tomorrow, April 16, 2026. Once declared, students can access and download their results through official websites, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and other platforms.

Method 1: Check via Official Website

Visit official CBSE website results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and keep it for future use.

Sources told NDTV that the board is fully prepared and will release the Class 10 results soon, issuing just a brief notice in advance.

Method 2: Check via DigiLocker

Students with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in DigiLocker under the "Issued Documents" section after results are declared.

Visit: cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in.

Click on "Go To Result" and select "View Result" under "CBSE Xth Result 2026".

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

Students without an APAAR ID will need to create an account using their school code, roll number, and 6-digit access code.

Method 3: Check via UMANG App

Visit: web.umang.gov.in.

Click on "CBSE Class X Results 2026".

Enter required details like class, roll number, and application number.

View and download your result.

Method 4: Check via SMS

Students can send a text message in the format "cbse10" followed by their "RollNumber," "School Code," and "Centre Number" to 7738299899 to receive their results.

Method 5: Check via IVRS

Call 24300699 (for Delhi subscribers).

Dial 011-24300699 (for other regions).

Method 6: Check via SMS Organizer App

Students can also view their results through the SMS Organizer app, available for download on the Play Store (aka.ms/sms).

The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations are currently underway and are set to conclude on April 10. Exams for both classes began on February 17. The exams were conducted across 8,074 centres.