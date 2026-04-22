CBSE Result Stress: What To Do While Waiting For Class 12 Scores?

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: With nearly 18 lakh students awaiting their CBSE Class 12 results, feelings of stress and anxiety are only natural. After spending an entire year preparing, it's common for students to overthink their performance and worry about the outcome.

This pressure is not limited to board exams alone. Competitive tests such as NEET and JEE also tend to heighten anxiety-both before the exam and during the result wait. A 2022 NCERT survey of 3.79 lakh students across 36 states, conducted anonymously, found that 81 per cent of respondents identified studies, exams, and results as major sources of stress.

However, experts say there are practical ways to manage this anxiety. The NCERT study highlighted that activities like yoga, meditation, and journaling can help shift thought patterns and reduce stress levels. Many students reported these as effective coping mechanisms.

What Should Students Do While Waiting For Class 12 Scores?

According to the CBSE, students can take several steps to manage result-related anxiety:

Avoid imagining worst-case scenarios or extreme outcomes

Do not magnify failure or be overly critical of yourself

Build alternative coping strategies to handle stress

Focus on maintaining a positive outlook

Practice relaxation techniques

Speak openly with family, friends, teachers, or counsellors

Remind yourself that results are not the final measure of success

Explore different career options instead of fixating on one path

Make independent decisions rather than being influenced by peers

Evaluate your strengths, priorities, and challenges realistically

What Should Parents Ensure During Results? (CBSE Guidelines)

CBSE advises parents to treat exam results as a stepping stone rather than a final judgment. While results can bring anxiety for both students and parents, a supportive home environment plays a crucial role in helping children cope.

Parents should stay attentive to warning signs such as:

Physical changes like irregular sleep or eating habits

Difficulty concentrating or a noticeable loss of interest

Emotional distress, including frequent crying, anger, or panic

Risky behaviours such as substance use

Negative self-talk or constant comparison with others

Parents are encouraged to help children build self-confidence and recognise their efforts. Open conversations, emotional support, and realistic goal-setting based on a child's abilities can make a significant difference.

CBSE also reiterates an important message for students and families alike: exams are important, but they are not the end of the world.