CBSE Result 2026 Out: Websites Down? Here's How To Check Your Class 10 Score Easily

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 Result 2026. Students can check the result by visiting the official website.

However, due to lakhs of students accessing results at the same time, they may face issues while accessing the official result. For this issue, CBSE has provided multiple ways to check their results easily without any delay.

Students can check their Class 10th results on the official websites by typing in their roll number, school number, and admit card number. In case the official websites do not work, then other ways include checking results from DigiLocker and SMS.

Students who want to check their marksheets using DigiLocker must login through their registered mobile number and view their digitized mark sheets. The board has also uploaded Class 10th result on the UMANG App for convenience.

In case you don't have access to the internet then you may consider the SMS method in which you have to send an SMS according to the required format to the CBSE official number.

Students should not get stressed when the website hangs because it is quite normal on results announcement day and one must try again and again in this scenario.