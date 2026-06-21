CBSE Results Update: Pending Scores To Be Released Soon, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured students and parents that the remaining CBSE results will be announced very soon. These include results of students who had applied for re-evaluation, re-assessment, and re-verification of their answer sheets.

Addressing concerns about the delay, the minister said that the evaluation process is almost complete and that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is working to avoid any inconvenience to students.

"The remaining CBSE results will also be released very soon. Results for approximately 15,50,000 out of 17,00,000 students have already been released. Those who applied for re-evaluation, re-assessment, and re-verification are almost complete. The CBSE will publish them soon. We will not allow any disruption to the children. We assure you of this today," Pradhan said.

His statement comes at a time when a large number of students are waiting for their revised scores after applying for scrutiny and reassessment of their answer sheets.

Once released, students will be able to check their updated results on the official CBSE result portals. To access the scorecard, candidates will need their roll number and school code. The revised results will include major subjects such as Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.

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