CBSE Releases Guidelines For Compulsory Art-Education & Art-Integrated Learning

CBSE has released guidelines for Art-Integrated Learning and Art-Education in schools

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released guidelines for implementation of Art-integrated projects for class 1 to 10 students. These projects would be mandatory for class 9 and 10 students and optional for class 1-8 students. The projects have to be group projects and should integrate any form of Indian art - visual or performing.

As per the guidelines released by CBSE, all schools have to introduce art-integrated learning and ensure that students learn about the vast and diverse cultural heritage of our country.

For class 1 to 8, students should be encouraged to take at least one Art-Integrated Project (trans-disciplinary project) in a given academic year, says CBSE. The project work can include more than one subject and can also be considered for Internal Assessment in the subjects concerned.

For class 9 and 10, the art integrated project has to be taken in all the subjects and will be marked for internal assessment.

In at least one project, students across classes till grade 10 have to integrate any art form of the paired state/UT, as defined under 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' Programme. For example students in Delhi schools must take up a project that is based on the art form of Sikkim. The list of paired states and UTs is available on CBSE website.

The projects have to be taken up in an eco-friendly manner, using local resources without any financial burden to parents or guardians.

The topics for art-integrated projects should be a new topic that has not been taken up in classroom yet. Subject teachers and Art teachers are to give proper guidance to students about their projects.

The projects selected should be doable by students and subject teachers without the assistance of art teachers/artists or others. The assessment techniques should be relevant and age appropriate and will be communicated to students along with maximum marks before the commencement of work on the project.

'The marks awarded for these projects, as part of subject-enrichment activities of class X, will be collected by the Board at the time of uploading of marks of internal assessment,' says CBSE.

Art Integrated Learning (AIL) and Art-Education (AE)

Art-Integrated Learning aims to use art as a tool to teach other subjects. Subject teachers can use simple art forms to teach various topics. CBSE has also released a list of art activities which can be integrated with different subjects.

"The teachers and learners should not limit themselves in the rigid boundaries," says CBSE.

CBSE has also created a portal for schools to report on Art-Education and Art Integrated Learning (AIL). Required data regarding (i) implementation of Art- Education up to class X, (ii) Art-Integrated Project up to class X, and (iii) implementation of Art- Integrated Learning up to class XII, to download board exam admit cards for class 10 and class 12 students.

Click here for more Education News