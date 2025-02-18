CBSE Refutes Allegations Of Paper Leak About Board Exam 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official statement refuting claims of paper leak of the board exam 2025. Assuring that the board was actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information, CBSE noted that these claims were baseless and are aimed at creating unnecessary panic among students.

An official notice by the board reads, "It has come to the Board's attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumors on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic. The CBSE is actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information."

"Parents are requested to advise their children not to engage with or believe in unverified information, as it disrupts the examination process. All stakeholders, including students, parents and schools, should rely only on official communications from the CBSE available on the website and verified public channels for accurate updates," the notice added.

The Board ensured that it has implemented strict measures to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. It also warned against engaging with such fake news, stating, "Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

The CBSE board exams began on February 15, 2025, with over 42 lakh students appearing at more than 7,800 centres across India and abroad. According to board officials, a total of 24.12 lakh Class 10 students are taking exams in 84 subjects, while over 17.88 lakh Class 12 students are appearing for exams across 120 subjects.



