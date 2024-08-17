Advertisement

CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: OMR Sheets, Answer Keys Released, Challenge Window Open Until August 20

CBSE Recruitment Exam August 2024: If a candidate finds any discrepancies in the answer key, they have the option to challenge it. Objections can be raised from August 17 to August 20 until 11.59pm.

CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: Candidates must ensure all submissions are made within the timeframe.

CBSE Recruitment Exam August 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released scanned images of OMR answer sheets and answer keys for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination held on August 3, 10, and 11, 2024. Candidates can access their OMR sheets and download the answer keys by visiting the official website.

To submit a challenge, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question via credit or debit card. Challenges submitted through any means other than the specified online procedure, such as email, post, or in person, will not be accepted.

If a challenge is upheld by the Board and an error in the answer key is confirmed by subject experts, the fee will be refunded. Refunds will be processed directly to the credit or debit card used for payment. CBSE's decision on all challenges will be final, with no further communication entertained.

Candidates are advised to ensure that all submissions are made within the given timeframe to avoid any inconvenience.

CBSE conducted the recruitment exam for 118 posts, including Assistant Secretary (Academics, Training, and Skill Education) and various other administrative posts (Group A, B & C), in offline (OMR sheet-based) mode.

"Selected candidates will initially be on probation as per the applicable rules, which can be extended at the discretion of the Competent Authority. During the probation period, the services of a probationer can be terminated at any time by giving 30 days' notice or instead of one month's salary," the official notice reads.

