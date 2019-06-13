CBSE 12th Re-Evaluation Result 2019 Updates

CBSE, reportedly, has released re-evaluation result for class 12

According to reports, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the re-evaluation result for class 12 students. The result has been released today so that students can apply for Delhi University undergraduate admission. The last date to complete the online registration for Delhi University undergraduate admission is June 14, 2019. The University will release the first cut off list for merit-based courses on June 20, 2019.

Reports suggest that this year the number of applications received for re-evaluation was higher since there were several anomalies in 12th and 10th results.

Upon asking about the re-evaluation result, CBSE Spokesperson had said that CBSE does not make an announcement about re-evaluation result and it is communicated individually online to students.

The official notice released by CBSE, after declaration of board results, said, "Status of revaluation shall be uploaded on the website followed by a formal letter by speed post."

The application link for re-evaluation process was released on the 21st day after result declaration. Students were given only two days' time to apply for re-evaluation and the application fee was Rs. 100 per question.

CBSE will conduct compartment exam for class 12 students on July 2. The compartment exam for all subjects will be conducted on one day only.

