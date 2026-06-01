CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026 Delayed: Portal Under Maintenance As Students Fear Missing College Admissions

The CBSE re-evaluation and verification application window had not opened yet, despite June 1 being the date announced by the Board for the start of the process. The official CBSE portal continued to display an "under maintenance" message. This leaves thousands of students waiting for access to the facility.

However, according to CBSE sources, the re-evaluation portal is expected to go live later today. Sources said that technical and payment-related work is currently being completed before the portal is activated for students.

CBSE had earlier postponed the re-evaluation process, stating that it wanted to ensure a smooth and glitch-free experience for students. According to sources, the Board is currently focused on making the system technically error-free before opening it to applicants.

Officials are reportedly carrying out final checks related to portal functionality and payment integration to avoid disruptions once the application process begins.

The delay has caused concern among students, particularly those preparing for the next stage of engineering admissions. JEE counselling is scheduled to begin on June 2, just a day after the expected launch of the CBSE re-evaluation portal.

Many students are hoping that re-evaluation or verification of marks could help them improve their scores and cross the 75% marks requirement needed for admission to certain engineering institutes. As a result, any delay in the re-evaluation process has become a matter of concern.

The delay has added to the pressure on students already navigating exam results, eligibility rules, and counselling deadlines. Many are now hoping CBSE will restore the portal quickly and provide a clear update without further wait.