CBSE Proposes Credit System Revamp For Classes 9-12

The proposed credit system does not alter the existing grading system in CBSE-affiliated schools.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is in the process of implementing significant changes to the educational structure of Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. This initiative aligns with the adoption of creditisation, a concept recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to a recent report by The Indian Express, CBSE proposes to expand the scope of subjects for Class 10 and 12 students, with a particular emphasis on incorporating more native Indian languages. The proposal was circulated to all heads of CBSE-affiliated institutions towards the end of last year, inviting feedback by December 5, 2023.

Creditisation seeks to establish a parity between vocational and general education, allowing for smoother transition between the two educational streams, as envisioned in the NEP 2020.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator, introduced the National Credit Framework (NCrF) in 2022 to facilitate this transition.

NCrF serves as a unified credit framework integrating training and skill development into both school and higher education systems. Under this framework, students must accumulate a specific number of credits to progress from one academic level to the next, eventually making them eligible for undergraduate programs at universities. The earned credits will be stored digitally in the Academic Bank of Credits, accessible through a linked Digilocker account.

To execute NCrF in affiliated schools, the CBSE set up a subcommittee in 2022 to propose adjustments to the existing academic framework in accordance with NCrF guidelines.

The current proposal by the CBSE subcommittee suggests a departure from the conventional grading system towards a formalised credit system. Under the new plan, an academic year comprises 1,200 notional learning hours, equivalent to earning 40 credits.

Notional learning denotes the predetermined amount of time an average student requires to achieve specified learning outcomes. Each subject is allotted a specific number of hours, ensuring that students accumulate 1,200 learning hours per year to qualify as 'passing'. These hours encompass both academic instruction at school and non-academic or experiential learning beyond the school premises.

The scheme of studies has been revised to delineate teaching hours and credits earned for each subject. The proposal advocates the incorporation of multidisciplinary and vocational courses alongside existing subjects. Students in classes 9 and 10 will need to complete 10 subjects, including three languages and seven core subjects, as opposed to the current requirement of five subjects. Of the three mandatory languages, at least two must be Indian languages.

For classes 11 and 12, students are advised to study six subjects, comprising two languages and four subjects, with an optional fifth subject. At least one of the languages must be Indian. At present, passing five subjects are mandated, including one language and four electives.

Under the proposed system, exams will be conducted independently of the credits earned by students. For Class 10 students, CBSE will administer external (board) exams for three languages, mathematics and computational thinking, social science, science, and environmental education. Art education, physical education, and vocational education will involve a combination of internal and board examinations. However, students must pass all 10 subjects to progress to the next grade.

In Class 12, subjects will be categorised into four groups. Language subjects constitute Group 1, while Group 2 comprises arts education, physical education, and vocational education. Group 3 encompasses social science subjects and interdisciplinary areas, whereas Group 4 comprises mathematics, computational thinking, and science subjects. Students must choose at least two languages from Group 1 and four main subjects from at least two of the remaining groups. External exams will be conducted for both languages and subjects from Groups 3 and 4. Students opting for subjects from Group 2 will undergo assessment through a blend of internal and board exams.

The proposed credit system does not alter the existing grading system in CBSE-affiliated schools. Students will continue to be graded based on their exam performance, ranging from A1 to D and E. Grades will be assigned by placing students in a rank order, with the top one-eighth receiving an A1 grade, followed by subsequent rankings receiving appropriate grades.