CBSE Makes Three Languages Mandatory For Class 9 And 10 From July 01

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced major changes in the language scheme for Classes 9 and 10 from the academic session 2026-27 onwards. In a circular issued on May 15, 2026, the board said the revised structure has been aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

According to the notification, the study of three languages, R1, R2, and R3, will become compulsory for students of Class 9 and 10 from July 1, 2026. The board has also clarified that at least two of these languages must be native Indian languages.

CBSE Revises Language Scheme for Classes 9 and 10

The board stated that the decision was taken after reviewing the recently released NCERT syllabus for Class 9 and 10 for the 2026-27 academic year. The current academic session has already started in April 2026, but CBSE said a transitional approach will be followed for implementation.

Under the revised language policy, students who wish to study a foreign language may choose it only if the other two selected languages are native Indian languages. Foreign languages may also be studied as an additional fourth language.

CBSE has directed all affiliated schools to carefully review the updated curriculum goals, competencies, and learning outcomes related to language education.

CBSE Issues Guidelines on Teaching Resources

The circular highlighted that there is nearly 75 to 80 per cent overlap in language competencies such as reading comprehension, oral communication, grammar, and writing skills between middle stage and secondary stage education.

Until dedicated R3 textbooks are introduced, Class 9 and 10 students will use Class 6 R3 textbooks of the chosen language for the 2026-27 academic session. Schools have also been asked to supplement these textbooks with local or state literary material, including poems, short stories, and fiction works.

CBSE said detailed guidelines regarding the selection and pedagogical use of supplementary material will be issued by June 15, 2026.

Schools Allowed Interim Measures for Language Teachers

The board acknowledged that some schools may face difficulties in arranging qualified teachers for native Indian languages during the transition period.

CBSE has allowed schools to use flexible arrangements such as inter-school resource sharing through Sahodaya clusters, hybrid teaching support, engagement of retired language teachers, and hiring suitably qualified postgraduates.

The board also informed that Class 6 R3 textbooks in 19 scheduled languages will be made available to schools before July 1, 2026.