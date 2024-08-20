CBSE Lists Mandatory Documents Required For Schools Seeking Affiliation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification citing the mandatory documents that are required by schools for seeking affiliation with the board. As per SARAS Manual 5.0, school is required to submit various documents for filling applications under categories such as Fresh affiliation, Upgradation, Extension etc.

As per the Clause 1.3 (3) and 1.3 (5) of the SARAS Manual 5.0., a school must submit Land Certificate and Building Safety Certificate before setting up a new CBSE school. The land certificate must be issued not more than one year before the date of application. The application should be submitted in the prescribed format as forms in any other format may lead to rejection of the application.

The Building Safety Certificate must include details of all the buildings blocks in the school campus and the number of floors in such building blocks in the school. The manual should be issued by an officer not below the rank of an Assistant Engineer of the Government works department.

The official notification by the CBSE reads, "As per Clause 1.3 (3), the certificate should have been issued not more than 1 year before the date of application. The Competent Authority to issue the land certificate is - DM/ADM/SDM / Tehsildar/ Naib - Tehsildar/ Registrar/ Sub-Registrar or any other equivalent authority competent to issue such certificate."

The notification was released as the board has been receiving written requests from schools and discussion points in various forums of the Board's stakeholders to optimise the provisions laid down in SARAS Manual 5.0 regarding land certificates and building safety certificates.

The official notification reads, "With regard to Land Certificate, it has been observed that, in certain cases, schools are running on the land which has been allotted by the Urban Land Development Authorities like DDA, HUDA, MMRDA, GMDA, TDA, BDA, GNIDA, Noida Authority, Land owning PSUs, SEZ, Industrial Development Authorities/Corporations, Project/Companies such as Power, Steel and Cement, ATOMIC Energy, SAIL, BHEL etc. Such schools are facing difficulties in getting the Land Certificate from the concerned Revenue Authorities."

The complete list of information is available on the official website of the CBSE. Stakeholders can visit the official website of the board for detailed information.

