CBSE Issues Show-Cause Notices To 27 Schools In Rajasthan And Delhi For Violating Bye-Laws

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a show cause notice to 27 schools from regions of Delhi and Ajmer. The notices have been issued to 22 schools from two regions of Delhi and five from Ajmer. The notices require the schools to provide clarifications regarding their enrollment practices, adherence to infrastructural standards and other norms of the Board.

The board had initiated strong action after its surprise inspections conducted at 27 schools affiliated with it in Rajasthan and the NCT of Delhi.

During these inspections, several violations of the Board's Bye-Laws were identified, particularly concerning the enrollment and attendance practices of these institutions.

An official notification by CBSE reads, "The inspections revealed that schools had enrolled a higher number of students in class 11 and 12, who are not physically attending the classes. Moreover, discrepancies were noted in the attendance records maintained by these schools, casting doubt on their compliance with CBSE regulations. It was also found that some institutions were flouting infrastructural norms set forth by the Board, compromising the quality of education and safety for students."

CBSE remains committed to ensuring the highest standards of education and will continue to rigorously monitor compliance across all its institutions, the notification added.

Scores of students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations prefer to take admission to dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for the competitive exams. They do not attend classes and straightaway appear in the board exams.