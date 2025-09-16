CBSE Issues Guidelines For Registration Of Class 9, 11 Students For 2025-26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed instructions for the registration of students in Classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2025-26. Schools affiliated with the Board have been asked to complete the process through the Pariksha Sangam link available on the official website, ensuring accuracy in the submission of student data.

According to the notification, registration is a crucial step for Class 10 and 12 board examinations and for communicating students' details to parents for immediate correction, if required. Schools must ensure that only bonafide students are registered, with correct particulars of names, dates of birth, and subjects chosen.

Key Changes This Year

Two Board Exams for Class 10: In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students starting 2026, as notified on June 25, 2025.

Mandatory APAAR ID: Schools must link students' APAAR IDs while submitting registration data for Classes 9 and 11.

Data Verification Slip: After the last date of registration, schools will generate a verification slip for each student. Corrections, if any, will be allowed between November 14 and November 28, 2025, after which no changes will be allowed.

Instructions for Schools

CBSE has directed principals to convene meetings with teachers responsible for data collection and uploading to ensure accurate submission. Schools must also brief students and parents on the importance of providing correct names, dates of birth, and subject choices.

The Board has made it clear that only students registered through this process will be eligible to appear for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2026-27. Schools have been advised to sponsor only their bonafide students, ensure minimum attendance requirements, and verify that students are not simultaneously registered with another education board.

Other Important Guidelines

Schools must update data on the OASIS and HPE portals before registration.

Abbreviations in names of students, parents, or teachers will not be accepted.

Subject combinations must strictly follow CBSE's prescribed scheme of studies.

Schools must upload photographs and signatures of students before final submission.

Information on parents' annual income may be collected for scholarship purposes but without demanding income proof.

The Board has also reiterated that affiliated schools must adhere to its affiliation bye-laws, particularly on student-teacher ratios and maximum section strength. Any violation, including registering students in unauthorised subjects, may invite disaffiliation.

Final Submission

The online registration process will close at 11:59 PM on the scheduled dates. CBSE has stressed that no extension will be granted and no corrections will be entertained after the final submission, except in transfer cases.