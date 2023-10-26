CBSE Extends Registration Dates For Class 9 And 11, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has yet again extended the registration dates for the students of class 9 and 11. The candidates can now fill the registration forms without incurring any late fee by November 10, 2023. The previous deadline for registration without late fee was October 25, 2023.

In an official notification released on its website, CBSE noted,” Considering various representations received from schools, the schedule for submission of registration data of class 9 and 11, 2023-24 has been extended as follows: Without late fee the registrations can be submitted till November 10, 2023. With late fee, the registrations can be submitted from November 11-18.”

The students of class 9 and 11 will be required to pay registration fees of Rs 300. For the students of abroad, the registration fees is around Rs 500 and Rs 600 for classes 9 and 11 respectively.

Under registrations through late fee, the students of class 9 and 11 from India will be required to pay Rs 2,300. While for the abroad students, the late fee charges will be Rs 2,500 for the students of class 9 and Rs 2,600 for class 11.



The registrations for classes 9 and 11 is conducted as it will help the board in advance planning for conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in the forthcoming years. It also helps in communicating the students' personal particulars to the parents so that any mistake in the personal details can be corrected in time. This helps in eliminating the future problems.



Only those students will be allowed to appear for classes 10 and 12 board exams in the session 2024-25 whose names will be submitted through the online process of registration.